RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes’ quest to defend their Metropolitan Division title will begin Oct. 12 as the season kicks off with a home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team announced, along with its full 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth time in the last six seasons the Hurricanes have opened their season at PNC Arena, but will only see three games in the month of October in red sweaters.

Immediately following the date with the Blue Jackets, Carolina will venture on a five-game west-coast road swing that will feature three Canadian teams off the bat.

November also features more away games (eight) than home (six) and it isn’t until December that the Hurricanes will see more home games than away, 7-6.

Carolina’s schedule features four road trips of at least three games, including a season-long, six-game road trip from Nov. 29 through Dec. 13. It’ll begin in Pittsburgh, jump out to the west coast for dates with Los Angeles and Anahiem before coming all the way back for dates with the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings.

A week before the swing, however, the Hurricanes will meet the defending Stanley Cup Champions for the first time when Colorado fancies a Thursday night date in PNC for a marquee 7 p.m. start. The Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to knock the consecutive winners for the previous two seasons off the throne in 2022.

In the New Year, Carolina begins with two away games in New Jersey and New York before playing eight of 12 more January games at home.

The Hurricanes’ schedule features three homestands of at least four games, including a season-long five between Feb. 16-25.

This time period also features an outdoor matchup with the Washington Capitals inside Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18, for the NHL’s Stadium Series. This will be a nationally televised matchup.

The NHL will pause for All-Star Weekend in Florida from Feb. 2-10.

Carolina only has two away games in the month of February before a heavy swing of east-coast matchups in March.

Finally, April ends the way the season began for the Hurricanes, with more away games than home (5-3).

Carolina’s final home game will be Tuesday, April 11 against Detroit, while it’ll finish up away against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, April 13.