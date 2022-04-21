RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes (50-20-8), who entered the night tied with the New York Rangers (51-21-6) for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Captain Jordan Staal also added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the deal. Staal was listed as day-to-day by head coach Rod Brind’Amour on Monday, but played in Thursday’s game — a major plus to the playoffs that are around the corner.

Antti Raanta, pressed into a lead role due to an injury to No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen, made 20 saves for Carolina.

The Hurricanes goalie fell awkwardly while making a save in Saturday’s game before being helped off the ice. There is currently no timetable for his return. So much so that they recalled a third goalie, Pyotr Kochetkov, for emergency reasons earlier this week, too.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor scored first-period goals for Winnipeg (35-32-11) who went up 2-0 after the first period.

Carolina has four games remaining in the regular season, including a Tuesday matchup at Madison Square Garden with the Rangers.