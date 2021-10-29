Hurricanes off to 6-0 start behind jaw-dropping play from new goalie Andersen

Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 33 shots on net, while defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forwards Nino Niederreiter and Andrei Svechnikov each lit the lamp, giving the Hurricanes their best six-game start in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins.

“It’s a good feeling winning games and we want to continue to do that,” Hurricanes team captain Jordan Staal said. “Obviously we’ve strung together a great start and we just want to keep banking points.”

What makes the sixth consecutive win just a touch sweeter is getting it against an original six team. The Bruins were one of the first six teams created in the NHL.

“That team has proven over and over for a long time and it’s nice to go toe to toe with them,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They’ve moved on from it and we move on from it in here tomorrow, but for right now it means a little something for sure.”

A Carolina Hurricanes line celebrates a goal (Getty Images).

In his sixth consecutive start, Anderson notched his sixth consecutive win. In doing so he becomes just the seventh goalie in NHL history to win each of his team’s first six games of a season.

“Obviously, our goaltending for these 6sixgames has been elite,” Brind’Amour said.

With Anderson’s ability to shut down opposing teams should anyone slip through, it gives Hurricanes players a ton of confidence. They can be more aggressive and take a few calculated risks knowing he has their back.

“He’s been a rock for sure and you aren’t going to win that many games in a row without great goaltending,” Staal said. “He’s been everything that’s been advertised about him — just a good dude and he’s been really good for us.”

In return, the players’ confidence in Anderson makes him more relaxed between the pipes, he said, allowing for better play in goal.

“We feed off each other when everyone is confident in each other’s work ethic,” Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen said. “That reflects on everyone’s game and everyone is playing more confident and loose out here just worrying about doing their job.”

The Hurricanes’ first score of the game came in the first period when defenseman Brady Skjei found DeAngelo for his first goal of the season and the first goal by a Carolina defenseman this season.

Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour meets with the team during a timeout (Getty Images).

“Any time the goalie can’t see us, it makes it easier for the puck to go in,” DeAngelo said. “Our forwards all, all 12 guys, do a great job in front of the net. We always have traffic and we’ve scored a decent amount of goals like that this year.”

Then, Niederreiter’s goal came 18 seconds into the second period on a Hurricanes power play. His shot took not one, but two fortunate bounces for Carolina off Boston defenseman Derek Forbort before winding up in the net.

“We obviously were fortunate with a couple of bounces,” Staal said. “I like our team, I like the way we work, I like the things we’re doing out there and the roles guys are in and the way they understand how to win games.”

Along with scoring, the Hurricanes played spectacular defense, especially on the penalty kill.

Carolina managed to kill all three of Boston’s third-period power plays, including 61 seconds of a two-man advantage.

“That’s the game, those are really crucial moments and we got great effort by those guys that are up there,” Brind’Amour said. “The penalty killers at those crucial times really stepped up.”

Carolina has literally hours to enjoy the win before they lace them up against the Chicago Blackhawks Friday tonight to complete in their first back-to-back of the season.

When asked if he was going to sit his red-hot goalie Frederik Anderson for the Blackhawks game Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour just smiled and said, “We will see.”