Hurricanes’ outdoor game postponed by another year to ‘assure safe environment’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes’ outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium will not happen in the upcoming NHL season.

In a statement Monday night, General Manager Don Waddell said the team and the league agreed to postpone the outdoor game by another season “in order to assure a safe environment in front of a packed house at Carter-Finley Stadium.”

“We can’t wait to showcase our amazing fans in the very near future,” the statement said.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Monday that outdoor games next season would be played in Nashville and Minnesota. The league is also working on an outdoor game in Canada in March, Elliotte Friedman reported.

The ‘Canes were originally slated to host an outdoor game at North Carolina State’s football stadium on Feb. 20, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement.

Whenever the game happens, it will be the first time the ‘Canes host or participate in an outdoor game.