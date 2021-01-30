Hurricanes overcome loss of goalie Mrazek, top Stars 4-1

Carolina Hurricanes

by: BOB SUTTON Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Vincent Trocheck scored twice in a three-minute span in the first period and Carolina defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 after Hurricanes starting goaltender Petr Mrazek left the game due to injury in the opening minutes.

James Reimer replaced Mrazek and stopped 10 of 11 shots.

Andrei Svechnikov and Ryan Dzingel scored second-period, power-play goals just 1:39 apart.

Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas each provided two assists, and Trocheck had one.

Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal of the season with 10:24 remaining on a power play for Dallas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories