RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes are headed back to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth straight year, and tickets for the opening round are now on sale.

While the regular season has yet to end, Carolina has already secured a postseason berth, and is currently fighting for the Metropolitan Division crown with four games to play.

Sitting at 50-20-8, the Hurricanes are tied with the New York Rangers with 108 points and own the tiebreaker with having fewer losses on the year.

If they win the division, they’ll enter the postseason as the East’s No. 2 seed, behind the Florida Panthers, and host four of the first seven games, should the first series require it in the best-of-seven. The better-seeded team plays the first two games at home, followed by the fifth, and then the seventh, both if necessary.

The regular season ends Sunday, May 1, with one final game on the slate between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets. The first round of playoffs will then begin the next day on May 2.

Tickets can be purchased on major platforms, including Ticketmaster that was the first to announce.

However, specific dates and times for Carolina’s four possible home games have not yet been announced.