Hurricanes prospect to miss training camp due to testicular cancer treatments

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 24: Stelio Mattheos is interviewed after being selected 73rd overall by the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Carolina Hurricanes prospect will miss the team’s 2019 training camp as he undergoes treatment for testicular cancer, according to an announcement Monday.

Stelio Mattheos, 20, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in June, just two days after helping lead the Charlotte Checkers to the 2019 Calder Cup. The forward, after consulting with physicians, had surgery to remove one testicle, the team said.

Mattheos has since completed multiple courses of chemotherapy. He is expected to return to full health and looks forward to resuming training for the upcoming season as soon as treatments are completed and he receives clearance.

“I’d like to thank everyone who reached out to offer support and well wishes since the diagnosis,” said Mattheos. “I’ve had amazing support from my friends, family, teammates, coaches and all of the hockey organizations I’ve been a part of, including the Hurricanes, Checkers and Brandon Wheat Kings.”

Mattheos was selected in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now