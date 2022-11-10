RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane netminder Pyotr Kochetkov said no problem and left-winger Andrei Svechnikov tried on a few hats for size in Carolina’s rout of Edmonton, 7-2, Thursday night.

Kochetkov, who was called up to Carolina from AHL Chicago on Tuesday due to starter Fredrik Andersen’s undisclosed injury, started Thursday and turned away 20 of 22 shots faced.

That, combined with Carolina’s 32 shots and seven goals helped Kochetkov improve to 4-0-0 all-time in the NHL.

Svechnikov scored with 20 seconds remaining in the first period, again about halfway through the second and again with approximately four minutes to play in the game to knot the third hat trick of his career.

He was joined in the second period by defenseman Brent Burns’ third goal of the season on the power play just under six minutes in, as well as center Jordan Staal with one second remaining in the period.

Then, in the third, he was wedged between left-winger Jordan Martinook’s third of the year and right-winger Jesper Fast’s unassisted tally with a little more than two minutes to play.

For Edmonton, center Connor McDavid had a multi-point night with a third-period goal and assist on the power play to left-winger Zach Hyman to make the game at the time 2-1.

Carolina will next travel out to Colorado to take on the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche.