RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour and General Manager Don Waddell met with the media this morning at the team’s end of the year press conference. Most of the questions centered on how can the Canes improve offensively.

“We don’t have a lot of holes but we have some areas we’d like to address if possible,” said Waddell. “Goal scoring is always at a premium as it was the last series (Eastern Conference Finals versus Florida). If there are pieces that could fit into this lineup we certainly are going to do that.”

But Waddell was quick to mention that he and Brind’Amour like this team, that’s why they were hesitant at the trade deadline to part with young players like Seth Jarvis. Both felt the Hurricanes had a bond that was too tight to break up. That philosophy will not go away any time soon.

“Every team is trying to get better it just has to be the right fit,” said Brind’Amour. “If a true goal scorer doesn’t fit it doesn’t make us better. It’s all about people and the guys we bring in have to have an understanding of what we’re trying to do here and fit in.”

If the Canes are going to bring in a high scoring forward in the off-season that player will most likely come via a trade and not free agency according to Waddell who was quick to mention the franchise has plenty of cap space to pay a premium player.

“There’s a lot of teams that because the cap is only going up a million dollars are in situations where they have to move some pretty good players. So we want to make sure we’re in a position and talking with teams where if something does come up we’d be able to move on it.”