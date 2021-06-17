Hurricanes sign Brind’Amour to 3-year extension

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes announced Thursday the team has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour.

The 50-year-old former Canes star has led the team to a 120-66-20 record in three seasons as head coach of Carolina.

“It was just a matter of time,” said Brind’Amour. “He (Waddell) knew I wanted to be a part of this and he wanted me to be a part of it too so we figured it out.”

His .631 points percentage is the highest by a head coach in franchise history, and he is the only head coach in franchise history to lead the team to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

“Rod has been the driving force behind the culture change we’ve undergone here,” said Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Hurricanes. “He keeps our players motivated, demands accountability, and has our team ready to compete every night. He has truly raised the bar for our organization, and we’re thrilled to have him continue as our coach for years to come.”

Carolina won their fifth-ever division title this season with a 36-12-8 record, finishing with the highest single-season points percentage (.714) in franchise history.

“The finances, that’s part of it, but I feel like I’m the richest coach in the league because I have a relationship with my owner and my GM that I don’t know if a lot of coaches have,” said Brind’Amour. “And I don’t know how many coaches can do their job from where they live and where they’re from and had a footprint on everything that’s gone on here over the past 20 years. I don’t know what kind of value you can put on that.”

Brind’Amour officially retired as a player on June 30, 2010, following a career of more than 20 NHL seasons.

“I would have a hard time thinking I could do the same job here, somewhere else,” Brind’Amour explained. “This is a part of me, I’ve been here forever and again it’s about the people I get to work with and that wouldn’t be the case somewhere else.”