Hurricanes snap 3-game losing streak in 6-2 win over Buffalo Sabres

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) skates with the puck in front of teammate Maxime Lajoie (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rode an early burst of offense to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Saturday night.

Martin Necas, Ian Cole, Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter also scored as the Hurricanes snapped a season-worst three-game losing streak for only their second win in the last seven games.

Henri Jokiharju scored his first goal of the season and Zemgus Girgensons also had a goal for the Sabres.

Goalie Malcolm Subban stopped 19 shots before leaving midway through the third period in his Sabres debut.