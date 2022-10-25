RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You knew the Carolina Hurricanes were facing off against their Metropolitan foe Washington Capitals outside in Carter-Finley Stadium in February. But now, you know what time.

8 p.m. eastern.

The NHL has given the Stadium Series matchup the primetime Saturday slot on Feb. 18.

Select season ticket members were able to get first dibs on tickets in mid-October with a presale code being released to other select season ticket members on Oct. 18.

Don’t have a ticket yet? You might be getting on a payment plan to get one.

The cheapest ticket currently for the game in a top corner seat is going for $271 on Ticketmaster.

The highest? $1,200 on the glass.

And verified resalers haven’t even got their sticks on them yet.