RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You knew the Carolina Hurricanes were facing off against their Metropolitan foe Washington Capitals outside in Carter-Finley Stadium in February. But now, you know what time.
8 p.m. eastern.
The NHL has given the Stadium Series matchup the primetime Saturday slot on Feb. 18.
Select season ticket members were able to get first dibs on tickets in mid-October with a presale code being released to other select season ticket members on Oct. 18.
Don’t have a ticket yet? You might be getting on a payment plan to get one.
The cheapest ticket currently for the game in a top corner seat is going for $271 on Ticketmaster.
The highest? $1,200 on the glass.
And verified resalers haven’t even got their sticks on them yet.