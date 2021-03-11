Hurricanes steamroll Predators for 7th straight win

Carolina Hurricanes’ Morgan Geekie (67) is congratulated by Nino Niederreiter (21) after his second goal of the night, during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes scored three goals in the space of two minutes and 21 seconds in the first period and never looked back in a 5-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.

The victory is their seventh in a row.

Carolina got rolling when Morgan Geekie redirected a Jake Bean point shot on the power play for the team’s first goal of the game and his first of the season. The ‘Canes got their second when Warren Foegele kept the Predators from clearing their zone, then dished a backhand pass to Brock McGinn, who blasted it past Pekka Rinne.

Dougie Hamilton followed that 16 seconds. He jumped into the play to get himself on the receiving end of a centering pass from Andrei Svechnikov.

Geekie notched his second, again on the power play, when he whipped a puck to the middle, only to have it deflect off a defender in front.

Martin Necas scored Carolina’s third man-advantage goal of the game less than five minutes into the third to make it 5-0. That goal ended Rinne’s night in goal.

Nick Cousins scored to end James Reimer’s shutout bid with 4:33 left. Reimer made 32 saves in the win.

Carolina heads out to Detroit for a two-game set with the Red Wings beginning on Sunday.