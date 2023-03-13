RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes say forward Andrei Svechnikov will be out indefinitely with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old Svechnikov injured his right knee on Saturday night in a loss to Vegas.

In a statement Monday night, president and general manager Don Waddell said Svechnikov had an MRI and further consultation with doctors before the decision was made.

Svechnikov did not play during Sunday’s game in New Jersey.

Svechnikov is tied for second among team skaters with 55 points and third with 23 games.

Carolina has been outscored 7-0 in its last two games. The Hurricanes host Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The Carolina Hurricanes had already planned a Andrei Svechnikov “bobblehead” night on Tuesday during a home game in Raleigh. It’s not known if his injury will impact the plans for the night.

Carolina’s first-round selection, second overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft, Svechnikov has scored 112 goals and earned 152 assists (264 points) in 347 career NHL games with the Hurricanes.