RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After Jaccob Slavin tied the game at three with a little less than eight minutes remaining in the game, it was Jesper Fast who buried a shot above the stick of New York netminder Ilya Sorokin a little more than five minutes into overtime to win it 4-3.

The Carolina Hurricanes saw their 2-0 lead — the most dangerous lead in hockey — obliterated with what looked to be three unanswered goals from the New York Islanders when the guys from Long Island took late-second-period momentum and snagged their first series lead.

Kyle Palmieri snapped Carolina’s lead in half 10:48 into the second period after a dish from Noah Dobson and Brock Nelson. Then, Mathew Barzal evened the game with 21 seconds to play in the period thanks to a helper from Adam Pelech.

It took a little more than nine minutes for the Islanders to jump in front. But, Brock Nelson took a Palmeri and Dobson’s second assist of the game to the back of the net to claim the lead.

Just more than three minutes later though, it was Slavin from Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns to help send Game 2 of the Series to an eventual overtime.

In overtime, New York attempted to clear the zone. It barely got across its own blue line before turning the puck over to Burns — who recorded his fourth assist in two playoff games — and Jordan Staal who sent it in to the wing to Jesper Fast. Fast’s wrister beat the stick of Sorokin.

Paul Stastny scored in the first period for Carolina, followed by an unassisted Stefan Noesen a little more than seven minutes into period two.

Antti Raanta made 23 saves in the win to improve to 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.