RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored for the Carolina Hurricanes as their two goals were enough to take Game 1, and a lead in the opening series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Monday night.

Carolina killed off a late power play by the New York Islanders that could’ve tied the game when defenseman Brent Burns was called for slashing against Mathew Barzal with just under five minutes to play in the period.

But the Hurricanes killed the penalty, played even strength for a short period of time, and then killed off the six-on-five when New York pulled goalie Ilya Sorokin for the extra skater.

Aho kicked off the scoring for the Hurricanes, less than four minutes into the game, with an assist from Burns and Martin Necas on the power play.

They’d jump out to a 2-0 lead on Noesen’s goal, also assisted by Necas, and Burns nearly two-and-a-half minutes into the second period.

But, the Islanders were quick to cut their lead in half as Ryan Pulock buried an unassisted shot 30 seconds later.

Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amor’s decision to start netminder Antti Raanta paid off as he made 24 saves and picked up the win.