RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Carolina Hurricanes are facing off against the Boston Bruins in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The puck will drop for first game at PNC Arena on Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m., according to a release.

The second game will also take place at PNC Arena; then the Hurricanes will travel to Boston for games three and four, officials stated in a release.

The schedule for games 5, 6, and 7 has not yet been announced.

This is the “fourth consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in the franchise’s North Carolina history,” according to officials.