RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If being the opening game of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs wasn’t pressure enough, netminders on both teams had an additional spotlight on them as both Carolina Hurricanes’ Antti Raanta and Boston Bruins’ Linus Ullmark were making their postseason debuts. It was Raanta who stood up to the challenge.

Carolina took Game 1 in the best-of-seven series 5-1 on Monday to kickoff Lord Stanley’s festivities.

It was the first time in 40 years that both goaltenders were making their postseason debuts in the same game. Last season, Raanta was between the pipes for the Arizona Coyotes, while Ullmark decked out the navy and gold for the Buffalo Sabres. Both of their former teams missed the playoffs again this season.

Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis got the game’s scoring started after both teams failed to strike in the first period.

Jarvis showed the importance of throwing pucks to the net on a set-up deflection 16:28 into the second period. He threw his stick down for a redirect off an assist from defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Ian Cole in front of the net.

A little more than two minutes later, ol’ reliable right-winger Nino Niederreiter took a shot from the opposite wing off an assist from center Martin Necas to double the Hurricanes’ lead.

However, Boston sliced the lead back in half less than three minutes into the final period.

Left-winger Taylor Hall scooped a pass from fellow left-winger Erik Haula from behind the crease and shot it in from the point.

But left-winger Teuvo Teravainen said that was too close for comfort. So he put one in the back of the net a little less than five minutes later to regain Carolina’s two-goal lead.

And then Trocheck laughed about how close the game was.

And then right-winger Andrei Svechnikov laughed harder.

Until Carolina made the game 5-1.

The Hurricanes not only edged the Bruins in goals, but in hits, 48-42, and faceoffs won, 37-28.