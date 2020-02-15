Hurricanes to host outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -The Carolina Hurricanes will host an outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2021, a North Carolina State University source told CBS 17 Saturday.
An opponent and a date have not yet been determined.
If the deal is signed off on by NCSU officials, the game could be announced Saturday night’s Stadium Series game in Colorado, sources said.
The NHL’s first outdoor regular-season game was in 2003. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Heritage Classic. On Jan. 1, 2008, the NHL began an annual Winter Classic outdoor game. The league added Stadium Series outdoor games in 2014.
The Hurricanes host the Oilers Sunday at 4 p.m. Going into Saturday, the ‘Canes were two points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but had played two fewer games.
