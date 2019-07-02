Hurricanes to resign Aho to $42.2M contract

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) waits for a face off against the New York Islanders in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes will resign forward Sebastian Aho to a 5-year, $42.27 million contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Hurricanes, said the Canes would match the Montreal Canadiens’ offer sheet to Aho.

The deal, which pays the 21-year-old $8.454 million a year, runs through the 2023-24 season.

“This was an easy decision,” said Waddell. “Sebastian is one of the best players in the league and the centerpiece of what we’re building here. We’ve spoken to him throughout this process and he’s made it clear that he wants to be in Raleigh and be a part of this organization.

Aho registered 83 points in 82 games with the Hurricanes in 2018-19.

He became just the sixth player in franchise history to record at least 30 goals and 50 assists in the same season.

The Hurricanes play their first exhibition game of the 2019 preseason at Tampa Bay on Sept. 17, and open their 2019-20 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena.