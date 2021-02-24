Hurricanes to welcome fans back to PNC Arena beginning March 4

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 16: The Carolina Hurricanes react after being defeated by the Boston Bruins in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 16, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes will welcome fans back into PNC Arena beginning on March 4 after Gov. Roy Cooper announced loosening COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

The ‘Canes will be allowed to have fans at 15 percent capacity.

PNC Arena can hold nearly 20,000 fans, so the capacity cutoff will be just shy of 3,000 fans.

They’ll be allowed in beginning with Carolina’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The ‘Canes haven’t had spectators since a Feb. 28, 2020 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

“The Caniacs are the backbone of our franchise, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to PNC Arena,” President and General Manager Don Waddell said in a news release. “Our staff has worked extremely hard to put protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our fans, as well as our players and staff. We want to express our gratitude to Governor Cooper, Dr. Mandy Cohen and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for working with us to finalize this plan, and for their diligent work to keep the citizens of our state safe throughout the pandemic.”

Details about the ticketing process have not been released, but priority will be given to season ticket holders. All tickets will be digital, the release said.

Everyone will be required to wear a two-ply cloth mask or face covering that covers both the mouth and nose. Gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents will not be permitted, the team said.

Masks can be removed to eat and drink while in the ticketed seating area, but must be worn at all other times.

All sales — ticketing, parking, concessions, and merchandise — will be done in a contactless manner. Debit, credit, Apply Pay, and Google Pay will all be accepted at concessions stands and the team store, the release said.

High-touch surfaces will be sanitized before, during, and after each event. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.

Seats will be grouped in pods separated by a minimum of 6 feet. Tailgating games will not be permitted.