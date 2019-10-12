Hurricanes top Islanders, 5-2, for best start in franchise history

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 08: Ryan Dzingel #18 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with goaltender James Reimer #47 after defeating the Florida Panthers 6-3 at BB&T Center on October 08, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 4-2 Friday to improve to 5-0-0, which sets a record for best start in franchise history.

Dougie Hamilton and Andrei Svechnikov each had two points to continue on their torrid starts to the season.

Teuvo Teravainen finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Hamilton less than four minutes in to give Carolina the lead.

Brock Nelson drew even on the power play less than halfway through the period. Svechnikov fed Brett Pesce, who had jumped in on the attack, to give the ‘Canes the lead with 5:18 left in the first.

Johnny Boychuk leveled the game again for the Islanders by scoring their second power-play goal of the game, but the ‘Canes scored the next three goals to seal their fifth win in as many tries.

Erik Haula and Hamilton each scored in the final five minutes of the second to pull away. Svechnikov scored on an empty net with less than a minute left in the third to finish things off.

Carolina opened the season with a shootout win over Montreal before back-to-back overtime wins against Washington and Tampa Bay. The ‘Canes then blasted Florida, 6-3, before beating the Islanders in the front end of two games in two days.

They’ll host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7 p.m.

