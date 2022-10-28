RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Defenseman Ethan Bear is on the move again.

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded the D-man, along with forward Lane Pederson, to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Bear was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on July 28, 2021 with the Hurricanes dealt veteran Warren Foegele up north. The move at the time brought depth to Carolina’s blueline.

However, Bear has yet to play in a game for the Hurricanes in the early season.

He did however have 14 points in 58 games, accumulating five goals and nine assists last season. Bear has 47 career points after entering the NHL in the fifth-round of the 2015 NHL Draft (Edmonton).

Carolina will take a 18 percent hit to its salary cap as it retains a portion of Bear’s contract, Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said.

Furthermore, Carolina is also sending former American League Hockey player Pederson, 25, who played with minor league Chicago last season.

In 44 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks he has one goal and four assists.