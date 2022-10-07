RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes have waived veteran left-winger Jordan Martinook ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Martinook, who has spent the last four seasons with Carolina and helped them return to relevancy in the last few seasons, is in danger of not suiting up for the team again.

General Manager Don Waddell said he wants to “maximize our flexibility prior to finalizing the opening day roster.”

However, Waddell also said he expects Martinook to be on the Hurricanes at some point this season despite the preseason waive.

“Our expectation is that Jordan will be a part of our group as we try to bring a championship to Raleigh this season,” Waddell said.

But he gave no explanation on the role Martinook would have or the timeframe for a return.

Martinook has played 230 games for Carolina, tallying 27 goals, 39 assists, 444 hits, 100 blocks 107 penalty minutes and averaging a 46.2 faceoff-win percentage. He also played four years with the Arizona Coyotes.

Carolina kicks off its season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7 p.m.