DETROIT (AP/WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes faced-off against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night and Brady Skjei scored the only goal of the game for the win.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves and had back-to-back shutouts, which is the first time that has happened for a Hurricane’s goalie since 2003, according to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina improved to 5-0-1 on its current road swing, tying a record for most wins and setting a record for points on the road — passing Hartford’s 10-point trip from Jan. 30-Feb. 11, 1996. The Hurricanes are now 6-0-4 in their last 10 road games, two games shy of the team record 12-game road point streak from 2004.

“Honestly, the biggest factor has been our goaltending,” said Skjei, whose power-play goal at 17:20 of the first period extended his point streak to four games and was his first power-play goal in 476 career games. “Koochie was the reason we won tonight; that was a huge performance. We’ve had a lot of guys stepping up at different times to help us get these points.”

Kochetkov was coming off a 3-0 shutout Saturday against the New York Islanders and increased his franchise record to three shutouts in his first 15 career games, all away from home.

“That wasn’t our best, that’s for sure,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I thought the third period was pretty good — we made it look like a game, at least — but our goalie stole us that one. He was phenomenal.”

The Hurricanes are now headed back to Raleigh and faceoff against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7 p.m.