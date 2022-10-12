RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect season is still in-tact thanks to the performance of netminder Frederick Andersen on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Dane stopped all but one of the 32 shots that came his way to help Carolina solidify its 4-1 opening-night victory and jump into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Although Columbus scored first in the game, 11 seconds into the second period, the Hurricanes scored four unanswered goals, with Andersen not faltering again.

Center Seth Jarvis tied the game five minutes and 12 seconds into the second period with an unassisted shot that beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov under the right pad.

With less than two minutes remaining in the period, defenseman Brady Skjei was set up by right-winger Martin Necas and center Jesper Kotkaniemi to give Carolina a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.

In the third, Necas scored just under six and a half minutes in, while left-winger Andrei Svechnikov followed suit less than three minutes later with the team’s fourth and final goal.

Carolina outshot Columbus 43-32 and won more faceoffs 47-30.

The Hurricanes will now hit the road for a 5-game west coast/Canada swing. Their next home game is Oct. 28 against the New York Islanders.