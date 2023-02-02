This was the ice in Philadelphia at the 2019 Stadium Series (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We know when the Stadium Series is being played in Raleigh, but now we know when the rink is going to begin construction for the NHL’s biggest night of the year.

The Carolina Hurricanes announced the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Ice Plant will arrive at Carter-Finley Stadium will arrive Monday.

The 53-foot trailer is the world’s largest mobile refrigeration unit that houses the ice and equipment to lay NHL-caliber ice.

Maintaining an outdoor rink is similar to an indoor one, except other factors such as weather, bugs and debris come into play. Metal piping used to freeze ice in indoor rinks won’t help here.

According to Howden.com, it takes between 45,000-57,000 liters of water to form a hockey rink surface, and the surface is normally only between 3/4-inch and 1 1/2-inches thick.

If the ice is too thick, it will require more energy to freeze and the top may remain too soft. If it is too thin, the skaters could cut through the ice to the concrete. The entire rink at Carter-Finley will likely sit on a base layer of sand and concrete that has a groundwater drain at the bottom.

The Hurricanes will host Metropolitan foe Washington at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18. The game is sold out.