RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis may be a bit more tired than the rest of his teammates some 12 hours after the Canes’ 3-1 win over the New York Rangers in Game 5 at PNC Arena.

“I didn’t sleep much last night,” said Jarvis at the airport this morning moments before the team was to fly to New York for Saturday’s Game 6. “It feels like someone is constantly pushing my teeth into my mouth. It’s more annoying than anything.”

Just minutes after assisting on Teuvo Teravainen’s game-winning power-play goal, Jarvis was face down on the ice spitting up blood after taking a Ryan Strome stick to his teeth.

“It was worth it,” said Jarvis forcing a smile. “It was a play I had to make. It would have been a clear one-timer in the slot and I don’t regret doing that (diving in front of the shot) but obviously you don’t want to get slapped in the face with a stick but if it happens it happens.”

It may have saved the game for the Hurricanes.

Carolina had all the momentum following Jarvis’ assist on the Canes’ go-ahead goal. Had the Rangers tied the game on the play, the series may have taken on a whole different outlook.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis (24) moves the puck against the New York Rangers during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

“He looks like a hockey player, old school,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour when asked if he had seen Jarvis this morning.

“He’s got a lot of that in him. He didn’t want to come out of the game, that’s why you love him.”

“I had an idea what was going to happen,” Jarvis explained as the play unfolded. “I was hoping it (Strome’s stick) was going to hit my visor or my helmet but, yeh, it’s hockey it happens.”

Before the postseason began Jarvis said he was looking forward to his first Stanley Cup playoff action. Having four teeth nearly knocked out has not changed that feeling.

“Yeh, I’m still having a great time,” laughed Jarvis.