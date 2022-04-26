RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pyotr Kochetkov has some qualities that you just can’t teach, according to Hurricanes goalie coach Paul Schonfelder.

“Dynamic, big kid, covers a lot of net, can move quick east-west, good hands,” said Schonfelder.

Kochetkov doesn’t speak English but his teammates have had no problem when it comes to communicating with him.

“He’s a fan favorite with his teammates and a good guy in the room,” said Schonfelder. “He plays with passion and hopefully we see a little bit of that when his time comes here.”

That time may be coming sooner rather than later.

The young netminder has been thrust into action due to Frederik Andersen’s injury. And Canes backup goalie Antti Raanta is not at 100 percent after suffering a recent injury as well.

The future may be now for Kochetkov and if that’s the case, the Hurricanes feel they’ve got the right guy in the Russian-born goalie.

“Yeh we hope so, he’s a second-round draft pick,” Schonfelder explained. “Everything he’s shown us up to this date has been really good, so, I don’t want to look too far down the road.

“Goaltending is tough, it takes a little time but yeh, in my mind he’s definitely somebody that we want to have around a long time.”

Ideally, the Hurricanes will head into next week’s NHL playoffs with veterans Andersen and Raanta ready in net. If not—the Hurricanes goalie of the future will have arrived much earlier than expected.