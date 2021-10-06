Jarvis, headache on and off the ice as young center, pushes for roster spot

KENT, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 28: Seth Jarvis #24 of the Portland Winterhawks watches the puck during the first period of the match against the Seattle Thunderbirds at the accesso ShoWare Center on December 28, 2019 in Kent, Washington. The Portland Winterhawks top the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 19-year-old Carolina Hurricanes rookie, Seth Jarvis is making things tough on his head coach, Rod Brind’Amour.

“He was impressive, that’s all I can say,” gushed Rod Brind’Amour. “He looks like he belongs in this league (NHL) that’s for sure.”

The big question is, when will that be? Jarvis had another good night on the ice for the Hurricanes on Tuesday in the Canes 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville. The Winnipeg native was dangerous around the net and fed his teammates for a couple of scoring chances.

“I think he’s been great, to be honest,” said Hurricanes defenseman Ian Cole. “You can see the confidence that he plays with which is one of the biggest determining factors in my mind of guys who are going to be able to get better.”

Jarvis does appear to have a very bright future. And the future could come as early as this season. If the young center doesn’t make the Canes roster out of camp he will once again go back to his junior team, the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

Two seasons ago, pre-COVID-19, he tallied 98 points in 58 games including scoring 42 goals. Another season in the WHL would not help in his development.

“That’s the problem with the system,” said Brind’Amour of Jarvis being locked into going back to his junior team if he doesn’t make the Hurricanes. “There’s still a huge learning curve, there’s still a lot of mistakes being made but he’s a quick learner.

“The system on kids like that definitely does not help them.”

That’s the dilemma facing Brind’Amour. Send Jarvis back to a league that he’s outgrown or keep him on the Hurricanes roster and play him in 30 or 40 games- a decision that would impact a couple of other Canes prospects including Jack Drury who seems ready to make the leap to the NHL.

Hurricanes fans certainly would like to see another young, dynamic forward make the team instead of an offensively challenged veteran player who may play a safer brand of hockey.

“There’s a lot that goes into a decision like this, you don’t want to rush a kid that’s for sure, that’s the worst thing you can do,” Brind’Amour admitted.

“But he’s done all he can do and that’s what you like.”

But is it enough? The Canes have another week to decide Jarvis’s fate. Carolina’s 23 man roster needs to be set before opening night on October 14th.