Jarvis scores 1st NHL goal as ‘Canes improve to 9-0-0 in Chicago

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis, left, scores against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (WNCN) – A flurry of offense early in the third period helped the Hurricanes rally in Chicago for a 4-3 win, extending their perfect start to the season to 9-0-0.

Jesper Fast scored 17 seconds into the third period to tie the game at 3-3. He took a pass from Andrei Svechnikov off the outside of his skate and ripped it past Marc-Andre Fleury just as commentator Mike Maniscalco was reminding viewers that it was the first time this season the ‘Canes had trailed to begin the third period.

Martin Necas fired home the go-ahead goal at the 3:26 mark of the period. He received the puck from Sebastian Aho on a cycle play along the nearside of the offensive zone and ripped a wrist shot that trickled through Fleury’s pads.

Alex DeBrincat and Derek Stepan traded goals in the early goings of Wednesday’s game. Patrick Kane scored inside the first 3 minutes of the second period, and DeBrincat followed with his second of the game to push the Blackhawks’ lead to 3-1 just before the midway point of the game.

Seth Jarvis’ first NHL goal cut Carolina’s deficit to 3-2 before intermission. He used his speed to burst past the Chicago defense. Jarvis actually lost control of the puck while attempting to go onto his backhand, but momentum carried it through Fleury’s five-hole.

Carolina’s penalty kill was 5-for-5. Frederik Andersen stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.

The ‘Canes will head to Florida on Saturday and then Tampa on Tuesday before returning to Raleigh for back-to-back home games.