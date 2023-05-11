RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It took free hockey, but thanks to Jesper Fast, the Carolina Hurricanes are on their way to the Eastern Conference Final. Carolina defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Thursday night to win the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoff series 4-1.

Young New Jersey defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler took what would end up being a pivotal penalty when he shot the puck over the glass for a delay of game call in overtime.

A little more than seven minutes into the extra period, it was Jesper Fast with a dish from Shayne Gostisbehere — who the Hurricanes acquired at the deadline specifically for a deep playoff run — and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

But it wasn’t smooth sailing in Game 5, as Carolina played from behind, twice.

Devils’ star Dawson Mercer gave them a 1-0 lead after the first period thanks to Timo Meier and Michael McLeod. Then, Meier lit the lamp himself in the second period thanks to an assist from ex-Hurricane Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes.

But each time, Carolina responded.

Less than one minute into the second period, it was Jaccob Slavin from Carolina-red-hot Jordan Martinook that helped tie the game.

Then, Brent Burns tied it at two with an unassisted goal to at the end of the second period that saw three goals.

Frederik Andersen, who seems to have taken over net duties, made 27 saves.

Carolina will face the winner of the Florida/Toronto series. The Panthers currently lead 3-1.