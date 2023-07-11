MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Josh Nadeau’s younger brother is getting all the attention this week at the Carolina Hurricanes’ prospects development camp, but that’s just fine with him.

Just 18 months older than his brother, 2023 first-round draft selection Bradly Nadeau, Josh is a camp invite and not even part of the Hurricanes’ organization.

With all eyes at camp aimed at Carolina’s top draft pick, Josh is going about his business, hoping to turn some heads with his play.

“It’s a really great start – really good experience for me and all the guys are working hard and it’s going great so far,” Josh said. “I’m working to try and prove them wrong.”

Josh and his brother Bradly are slated to hit the ice together at the University of Maine next season.