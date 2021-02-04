Kane has 4 points as Blackhawks end Carolina’s win streak at 5

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 02: Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks is pressured by Brady Skjei #76 of the Carolina Hurricanes as he advances the puck at the United Center on February 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WNCN) – Alex DeBrincat scored twice in the third period and Patrick Kane had four points to help the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-4 win, ending Carolina’s win streak at five games.

Sebastian Aho opened the scoring just 1:15 into the game when he ripped a wrist shot from north of the faceoff dots. The lead was short-lived, though, as a Mattias Janmark power-play was the first of three goals Chicago would score on the man advantage by the end of the period.

Doninik Kubalik and Andrew Shaw gave the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead by the first intermission.

The ‘Canes scored twice in the first minute of the second period to turn a two-goal deficit into a 3-3 tie. Nino Niederreiter tucked a bouncing puck in front of the net past Kevin Lankinen. Then, 8 seconds later, a rebound from a Dougie Hamilton shot fell right to Andrei Svechnikov, who had a wide-open net for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Kane scored early in the third period when he muscled his way to the net and put a backhand shot on goal. James Reimer made the initial stop, but Jaccob Slavin skated into him and knocked the puck in.

Brock McGinn tied the game at 4-4 before DeBrincat tallied twice in the final eight minutes.

Chicago was 3-for-5 on the power play. The ‘Canes were unsuccessful on all four of their man advantages.

Reimer stopped 29 of the 34 shots he faced in the loss.

Carolina visits Columbus on Sunday at 3 p.m.