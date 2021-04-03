Kero scores as Stars edge Hurricanes for 2nd straight win

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) blocks a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Tanner Kero scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Dallas Stars held on for a 3-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

This means the Stars have a winning streak for the first time since winning the opening four games of the season.

Andrew Cogliano and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars.

Mark Pysyk recorded his first two assists of the season.

Dougie Hamilton notched his 100th career goal and Haydn Fleury also scored for the Hurricanes.

It was the opener of Carolina’s eight-game homestand.