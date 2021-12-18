Kotkaniemi, Fast lead Hurricanes to 5-1 win over Kings

Carolina Hurricanes’ Vincent Trocheck (16) battles with Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored in the opening two minutes and they each added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1.

Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury also scored as the Hurricanes won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Frederik Andersen had 32 saves to help Carolina win its second straight since the roster was rearranged because of COVID-19 protocols with the top two scorers and captain among those sitting out.

Blake Lizotte scored and Jonathan Quick had 28 saves as the Kings had a four-game points streak halted.