Kotkaniemi’s dagger against former team helps ‘Canes to 4-1 win in Montreal

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) waits for a face off against the New York Islanders during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

MONTREAL (WNCN) – Jesperi Kotkaniemi deflected a Brady Sjkei shot to score his first goal of the season, and did so in a 4-1 win over his former team, Montreal.

Before that, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov broke the game open by scoring two quick goals early in the second period. Teuvo Teravainen’s cross-ice pass found Aho, who rifled a one-timer past Jake Allen for a power-play goal.

Martin Necas then linked up with Svechnikov down low, who roofed it for a 2-0 lead just over 3 minutes into the second stanza. That marked his fourth goal in the young campaign.

Tyler Toffoli got one back for Montreal late in the period. His power-play tally cut the Hurricanes’ lead to 2-1 going into the third.

Kotkaniemi’s dagger against his former club came around the midway point of the third.

Aho’s second goal came with 39 seconds left in the game, sealing the win.

Frederick Andersen stopped 27 of 28 shots faced in the win. The Hurricanes improved to 3-0-0.