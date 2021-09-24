Lenovo to serve as Hurricanes’ helmet sponsor during 2021-22 season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes officially announced Lenovo will feature as the team’s helmet logo sponsor Friday morning.

President and General Manager Don Waddell said the Lenovo logo will be featured on both sides of he Hurricanes’ black, white and red helmets, as well as their Hartford Whalers’-inspired green helmets.

This announcement comes as a long-standing community and marketing partnership between the Hurricanes and Lenovo.

At each Hurricanes home game, Carolina and Lenovo celebrate and recognize a “Hero of the Game” for their contributions to the local community, with each “hero” receiving a free Lenovo laptop.

“The Lenovo and Carolina Hurricanes partnership goes well beyond the ice, and we’re thrilled to have our logo featured on the team’s helmets for the 2021-22 season,” Vlad Rozanovich, the president of Lenovo North America, said. “We’ve worked together for years to support Triangle nonprofit organizations, and Lenovo is proud to again recognize the local ‘Hero of the Game’ at Canes home games as well.”

Carolina kicks off its preseason Tuesday at home against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and will open the regular season at home against the New York Islanders on Oct. 14.