Lightning beat Hurricanes 3-1 for 7th straight win

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Tampa Bay won 3-1. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for their seventh straight victory.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots and Mitchell Stephens and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning.

Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina, which lost its second straight and fell to 2-2 on its seven-game homestand.

The Lightning’s winning streak includes just the second sweep of a four-game trip in franchise history.

The games were Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Montreal, Ottawa and Carolina over a six-day period.

