RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for their seventh straight victory.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots and Mitchell Stephens and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning.
Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina, which lost its second straight and fell to 2-2 on its seven-game homestand.
The Lightning’s winning streak includes just the second sweep of a four-game trip in franchise history.
The games were Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Montreal, Ottawa and Carolina over a six-day period.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
LATEST HEADLINES
- 3 children, 1 adult injured after small plane crashes in NC mountains
- Lightning beat Hurricanes 3-1 for 7th straight win
- Dead person and vehicle found in pond north of Enfield in Halifax County
- Flu numbers skyrocket in the Triangle; doctors describe season as ‘terrible’
- Some evacuated, man detained after standoff lasts hours in Knightdale, officials say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now