RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog famous around the Triangle for his work with baseball and football teams is lending his Saturday evening to another sport.

Ripken the Bat Dog is the official bat dog for the Durham Bulls and Holly Springs Salamanders baseball teams, and also serves as the Tee Retriever for North Carolina State University’s football team.

The local celebrity announced on Twitter that he will lead the ceremonial puck drop from the National Hockey League’s Stadium Series game.

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals will battle it out at Carter-Finley Stadium on an outdoor ice rink.

Ripken started the big day by giving high-fives and fist bumps to the Canes and Capitals hockey players as they came out to the rink Saturday morning.

Congratulations, Ripken!

The NHL’s Stadium Series game begins at 8 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium.