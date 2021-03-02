Lorentz’s 1st NHL goal is difference as ‘Canes end road trip with win over Predators

Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) and Carolina Hurricanes center Steven Lorentz (78) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE (WNCN) – Steven Lorentz’s first career goal was the difference Tuesday as the Hurricanes finished their five-game road trip with a 4-2 win in Nashville.

Sebastian Aho opened the scoring a little past the midway mark of the first period. Martin Necas blocked a clearing attempt by a Predators defenseman and sent the puck across the zone to Aho, who was alone in front of the net to blast a one-timer past Pekka Rinne.

Vincent Trocheck doubled the advantage less than four minutes later when he deflected a Dougie Hamilton shot on the power play through Rinne’s legs.

Lorentz opened his NHL account by getting to a bouncing puck in front of Rinne and roofing it to give the ‘Canes a 3-0 lead in the second period.

Calle Jarnkrok and Mattias Ekholm scored 17 seconds apart in the third to get the Predators back into the game, but the defense locked down before Aho’s empty-net goal put the game to bed.

James Reimer made 36 stops on 38 shots in the win.

The ‘Canes have won three in a row after losing three straight against Tampa Bay.

Carolina returns home on Thursday to host Detroit. The team will be allowed to have fans at PNC Arena — up to 15 percent capacity — for the first time in more than a year.