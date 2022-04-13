NEW YORK (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis was a bit awestruck Tuesday morning, just hours before his first-ever game at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s an iconic stadium. I’ve watched tons of basketball and hockey here,” Jarvis said after the Hurricanes 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. “At the morning skate, I was kind of looking up at the rafters the whole time checking everything out. It was super cool.”

And even cooler when the Winnipeg native, making his first trip to New York, scored his 14th goal of the season in the third period to give Carolina a 2-1 lead.

“To score was awesome,” Jarvis admitted. “It’s everything you dream of, especially now when we’re getting down to almost playoff time and games matter that much more. It’s really important to keep my head about me and not get overwhelmed. It’s still hockey, the game I grew up playing, just on a bigger stage.”

And that’s the approach that has fueled Jarvis’s meteoric rise in this his rookie season. He was somewhat of a long shot to make the ‘Canes roster out of training camp and now, here he is, a part of the team’s first line and scoring goals in important games.

“He doesn’t look like a young kid. He certainly plays above that,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “You want him to take it in. I tell him that all the time you should be enjoying the moments that you get in this league.

“You don’t want to dwell on it. You don’t want to get overwhelmed by in, but you certainly want to appreciate the building and the history and all that, and then go out and do your job and that’s what he did.”

“It’s so cool, I love it, it’s awesome,” Jarvis added. “It can be a little intimidating, but just for me, the amount of games I’ve watched from TV just sitting on my couch, and now to be playing in games on this rink — it’s more you can’t believe it’s happening.”

Oh, it’s happening. Just ask the Rangers, who now find themselves four points behind the ‘Canes with eight games to play, thanks in part to a 20-year-old rookie who came up big at a venue he always dreamed of playing at.