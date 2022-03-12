RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Martinook broke a tie with 3:50 remaining, his first goal in 17 games, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1.

Martinook’s third goal of the season came on a redirection of Vincent Trocheck’s shot as a long shift was winding down.

Steven Lorentz scored first for Carolina, which has earned at least one point in 13 straight home games.

Sebastian Aho added an empty-netter with 20.9 seconds left.

Frederik Andersen made 28 saves in his first game since March 3 after dealing with an undisclosed ailment, and the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes defeated the last-place Flyers.

Derick Brassard scored his 200th NHL goal for the Flyers, whose road losing streak reached 11 games.