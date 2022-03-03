RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes know their opponent and the date for their outdoor game next year — the Washington Capitals on Feb. 18, 2023.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, just hours before the two teams met in Washington. The Stadium Series game will be played at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

The ‘Canes were supposed to host the outdoor hockey game on Feb. 20, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be postponed. The team announced last month that it would be played in February 2023.

“We’re thrilled to finally get the chance to safely host an outdoor game in Raleigh,” Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said on Feb. 4. “Our fans have waited for this event since we announced it two years ago, and we know that their passion and energy will create an unbelievable atmosphere at Carter-Finley.”

Information on ticket pricing and availability will be announced at a later date. Season ticket holders for 2022-23 will receive the first crack at pre-sales.