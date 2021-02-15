McGinn, Staal each score twice as ‘Canes blow past Columbus

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Brock McGinn #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck during the first period of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena on January 28, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Brock McGinn had two goals and assisted on two more as the Hurricanes blew past Columbus 7-3 Monday night. The ‘Canes, beginning a five-game homestand, earned their 10th win in 13 games to begin the season.

The Blue Jackets jumped on the ‘Canes early with two goals inside the first six minutes of the game. Sebastian Aho ripped a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff dot to cut the deficit in half only for Kevin Stenlund to restore Columbus’ two-goal lead with about six minutes left in the first period.

Jordan Staal scored with 1:28 left in the opening stanza to send the ‘Canes into the locker room down 3-2. That was the first of six unanswered goals from the hosts.

McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored in the first two minutes of the second period to give Carolina its first lead of the game, 4-3. Then, on a power play with less than a minute left, Nino Niederreiter was stationed in the slot to score on a pass from Teravainen.

Goals continued to come in bunches midway through the third. McGinn and Staal each scored their second of the game less than 20 seconds apart.

James Reimer made 37 stops on 40 shots.