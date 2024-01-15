RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Moore scored two goals and the Los Angeles Kings snapped an eight-game winless streak by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Monday.

Phillip Danault, Alex Laferriere and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored in a four-goal third period for Los Angeles, which had gone 0-4-4 since beating San Jose on Dec. 27.

David Rittich made 30 saves for the Kings in their fifth stop of a six-game trip. Vladislav Gavrikov, Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy and Danault each had two assists.

Jordan Martinook and Jack Drury scored for Carolina, which had secured a point in its previous eight games. Antti Raanta stopped 20 shots before Yaniv Perets was inserted with 14:40 left in the game for his NHL debut. Perets was called upon for just one save.

The score was tied at 1-all before the Kings unloaded early in the third.

Danault’s ninth goal of the season gave the Kings a 2-1 lead 61 seconds into the period. Laferriere’s goal came at 2:21.

Then came Dubois’ second goal in as many games and ninth of the season at 5:20.

Moore opened the scoring at 6:24 of the first period and his team-leading 20th came with 1:16 to play into an empty net.

Martinook has scored in three straight games for the first time in his 10-year career that covers 602 games. His tally at 5:38 of the second period tied the game and was his fifth goal this season.

The Hurricanes honored retired forward Justin Williams with a pregame induction into the team’s Hall of Fame. He was part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams, including two with the Kings.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Dallas on Tuesday to conclude their road swing.

Hurricanes: Host Detroit on Friday.