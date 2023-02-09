RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The NHL Stadium Series and its Fan Fest are not the only events in Raleigh the weekend of the big game.

It’s not a coincidence the Carolina Hurricanes also have a home game on Feb. 16 and their inaugural class into the team’s newly-formed Hall of Fame will be honored. It was intentional.

The Hurricanes worked with the City of Raleigh, Wake County, the State of North Carolina, Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Centennial Authority and the NHL to plan a weeklong celebration, first reported by Raleigh Magazine. And they’ve been working together to pull off a weeks worth of events for years.

Carolina is not hiding the fact that its hockey team is in the now, it’s in a real fight for the Stanley Cup, it won’t back down from its Metropolitan foe and it’ll be using the surge of its Hall of Fame ceremony to jumpstart that push to a hopeful Stadium Series win in its 25th year of hockey in the state.

Organization-great goaltender Cam Ward, current head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis and Glen Wesley will be the first inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame, a previous announcement on Nov. 30 said.

Raleigh is also promoting its Feb. 17 Fan Fest heavily.

Fan Fest producers are calling it the event of 2023 and hosting it for free — from everything to a concert, art installations, photo stations, concerts and live music, to fireworks, street hockey and Hurricanes alumni. The headlining concert was announced in November to be North Carolina native Darius Rucker and his band Hootie & the Blowfish.

A tailgate party sponsored by the NHL will take place before the 8 p.m. puck drop in the parking lots surrounding the stadium.

Following the hockey game, the Wolfpack will honor its 1983 championship team the following Wednesday when it hosts Wake Forest for its 40th anniversary. Game time is slated for 9 p.m. at PNC Arena and tickets are currently ranging from $15-45.

You can attend all of these events, but you’re running out of time to secure your spot.