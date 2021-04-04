Mrazek has shutout in return, Hurricanes beat Stars 1-0

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek watches the puck while Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) defends against Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) and center Justin Dowling (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Petr Mrazek made 28 saves in his first game back after a two-month absence as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 1-0.

Mrazek played for the first time since suffering a thumb injury Jan. 30 against Dallas.

Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t return to the bench for the third period because of what the team announced was a COVID-19 quarantine.

Jordan Martinook’s second-period goal was enough scoring for Carolina in its second game of an eight-game homestand.

Jake Oettinger made 37 saves for Dallas.