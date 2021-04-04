Mrazek has shutout in return, Hurricanes beat Stars 1-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Petr Mrazek made 28 saves in his first game back after a two-month absence as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 1-0.
Mrazek played for the first time since suffering a thumb injury Jan. 30 against Dallas.
Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t return to the bench for the third period because of what the team announced was a COVID-19 quarantine.
Jordan Martinook’s second-period goal was enough scoring for Carolina in its second game of an eight-game homestand.
Jake Oettinger made 37 saves for Dallas.