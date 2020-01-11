Mrazek makes 32 saves as ‘Canes blank Coyotes

SUNRISE, FL – FEBRUARY 21: Goaltender Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes deflects the puck after making a save against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on February 21, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. The Hurricanes defeated the Panthers 4-3. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Petr Mrazek posted a 32-save shutout and the Carolina youngsters shined on offense as the Hurricanes ousted Arizona Friday night, 3-0.

The shutout is Mrazek’s third of the season. He had two in October.

Warren Foegele, Lucas Wallmark, and Martin Necas each scored their 10th goals of the season. Foegele, 23, drew first blood in the first period. Wallmark, 24, and Necas, 20, each scored within the final two minutes of the second.

Necas’ goal came with less than 10 seconds left in the second period. He skated from the left wing, looped around the net, and roofed a backhand shot past Anti Raanta.

Adin Hill played in net for Arizona in the third period, but was tested by just one shot on goal.

Carolina faces a quick turnaround as Los Angeles visits PNC Arena Saturday at 7 p.m. One of Mrazek’s three shutouts this season came against the Kings, although James Reimer is likely to get the start on the end of a back-to-back set.