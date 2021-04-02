Mrazek recalled from conditioning stint in AHL, could soon return to ‘Canes lineup

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the second period of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena on January 28, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek was recalled Friday from his conditioning stint with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. He could soon return to the Hurricanes’ lineup for the first time since Jan. 30.

Mrazek made 43 saves on Thursday to help the Wolves to a 5-2 win over Grand Rapids. It was his first time in net since the end of January when he suffered a thumb injury against the Dallas Stars that required surgery.

The 29-year-old netminder was 2-1-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average and .955 save percentage and two shutouts before his injury.

Since Mrazek’s injury, James Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic have backstopped the ‘Canes as they’ve competed for the top spot in the Central Division. Reimer has made 18 starts and is 14-4-1 with a .905 save percentage and 2.71 GAA.

Nedeljkovic — a 25-year-old who had previously only started four times at the NHL level — is 8-3-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.05 GAA with two shutouts. His 6-1-1 record in March earned him the NHL’s rookie of the month honor.

The ‘Canes begin an eight-game home stand with a weekend back-to-back with Dallas. Saturday’s game is slated to start at 7 p.m.